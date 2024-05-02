“Camera flashes! Finger snaps! Ate that!”
Style enthusiasts and pop culture lovers, cinch in that waist and prepare to be mesmerised as fashion’s biggest night rolls out the red carpet for the annual Met Gala on Monday.
The grand steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, in New York, will open its doors to fashion and cinematic tastemakers for the exclusive and invite-only soirée.
This year’s exhibition titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion will offer guidance to the fashion theme The Garden of Time. Expect to be awed by stunning archival creations and nature-inspired pieces from world-renowned fashion designers and ateliers donned by famed and notable guests.
Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny will co-chair the event alongside editor-in-chief of AmericanVogue Anna Wintour. The famed quartet follow last year’s star-studded co-chairs Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.
With phones and social media banned from the exclusive extravaganza, the tight-lipped guestlist is no different. No one knows who will walk the carpet until they arrive at the bottom of the Met stairs.
Below is our fantasy dress-up gala guest-list and what we would love to see them adorn according to the theme come the "First Monday in May".
Zendaya
The 27-year-old Dune: Part Two star will surely have celebrity stylist Law Roach by her side and they will plate up scrumptious fashion moments, as usual. If the recent global film premiere of the actor’s tennis-inspired drama Challengers is the litmus test for the Met, we know the daring style icon can outdo any theme. We envision one of the starlet’s looks to be a Giambattista Valli voluminous gown.
Rihanna
Met Gala: Style enthusiasts prepare for fashion’s biggest night
With phones, social media banned from exclusive extravaganza, tight-lipped guestlist is no different
Image: Getty Images
“Camera flashes! Finger snaps! Ate that!”
Style enthusiasts and pop culture lovers, cinch in that waist and prepare to be mesmerised as fashion’s biggest night rolls out the red carpet for the annual Met Gala on Monday.
The grand steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, in New York, will open its doors to fashion and cinematic tastemakers for the exclusive and invite-only soirée.
This year’s exhibition titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion will offer guidance to the fashion theme The Garden of Time. Expect to be awed by stunning archival creations and nature-inspired pieces from world-renowned fashion designers and ateliers donned by famed and notable guests.
Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny will co-chair the event alongside editor-in-chief of AmericanVogue Anna Wintour. The famed quartet follow last year’s star-studded co-chairs Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.
With phones and social media banned from the exclusive extravaganza, the tight-lipped guestlist is no different. No one knows who will walk the carpet until they arrive at the bottom of the Met stairs.
Below is our fantasy dress-up gala guest-list and what we would love to see them adorn according to the theme come the "First Monday in May".
Zendaya
The 27-year-old Dune: Part Two star will surely have celebrity stylist Law Roach by her side and they will plate up scrumptious fashion moments, as usual. If the recent global film premiere of the actor’s tennis-inspired drama Challengers is the litmus test for the Met, we know the daring style icon can outdo any theme. We envision one of the starlet’s looks to be a Giambattista Valli voluminous gown.
Rihanna
Image: Getty Images
The multi-hyphenate made a power move last season when she kept the Met Gala red carpet waiting on her arrival past its closing time. On the carpet, the 36-year-old shut down the carpet photocalls in a sweeping white Maison Valentino gown with matching rosette creation. We envision this style icon in a Robert Wun showstopper.
A$AP Rocky
Image: Getty Images
The trendsetter and Fashion Killa rapper will be attending the affair with beau Rihanna for the third time. A fashion killer in his own right, we predict the 35-year-old will rock a Maison Valentino ensemble.
Jennifer Lopez
Image: Getty Images
It's a big night for JLO who will switch seats from seasoned guest to event co-host. The 54-year-old songstress will also commemorate her 15th gala attendance (gasp) since her debut in 2004. With celebratory champagne chilling at camp JLO, we predict she will be donned in a Schiaparelli ensemble.
Ayo Edebiri
Image: Getty Images
The award-winning American actor and comedian is a newcomer on the Met Gala streets. The 28-year-old The Bear star's red carpet looks throughout awards season was a play on daring sophistication. We predict Edebiri will let go of the fashion handrails and have fun in a Zuhair Murad haute couture creation.
Bad Bunny
Image: Getty Images
The Puerto Rican superstar turned heads last season in a coordinating backless cream suiting with an 8-metre rosette train by French designer Jacquemus. We predict the 30-year-old rapper will keep style onlookers on their toes with a Vetements autumn/winter look.
Kim Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
A regular attendee since 2012, the media mogul had onlookers clutch their pearls in a steamy pearl-adorned naked dress last season. Celebrated for her unrepeatable Met creations and meticulous execution, we looked into our crystal ball and predicted that Kardashian would walk the carpet in Mugler.
La La Anthony
Image: Getty Images
Co-hosting the red carpet, Anthony will be on duty interviewing guests upon arrival. Oh, best believe she will be serving looks of her own! We envision that the 41-year-old actor will keep the camera lens on her in a Schiaparelli outfit.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Image: Getty Images
SJP is an 11-time attendee. With a thoughtful, yet whimsical approach to her Met creations, the style maverick will deliver a show-stopping moment. We predict that Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw will walk the carpet in a Jean Paulrf90 Gaultier creation.
Stars celebrate Freedom Day by penning heartfelt letters to fellow artists
Bright colourways, clashing prints, oversized scarf headgear forecast at SAFW
Focalistic's new hit speaks to your core
To 30 and beyond: Top grooming tips for men
The Real Hair VPs: These micro hair trends are making waves
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos