No time for negotiations! Zodwa won’t accept anything less than 35k

Attention promoters and event organisers! Zodwa Wabantu wants to make it clear that she will not entertain requests to compromise her worth‚ so if you can't afford her fee of R35k to R45k keep walking.

After she took to Instagram with R35‚000 in her hand to explain that she would never be available for anything less than that amount‚ Zodwa explained her reasons to SowetanLIVE.

"It's not even about me‚ I usually just end up being the one that talks about it because I'm not afraid of saying what's on my mind. Everyone knows that my fee is 35k to 45k and I really don't compromise. I shouldn't be asked to do that it's a clear case of if you are not willing to give me that then leave me alone."

In the video Zodwa said that people that have "little events" or don't have enough "budget" to accommodate her fees should just leave her alone.

Watch Zodwa set the record straight as an arrow.