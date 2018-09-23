Zodwa Wabantu makes her first million

Controversial social butterfly and club dancer Zodwa Wabantu is on the cusp of making a big breakthrough in her fight for a piece of the TV industry's economic pie.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Zodwa, real name Zodwa Libram, has signed a reality TV show deal that will see her pocketing no less than a cool R1m.

Called Emdeni Ka Zodwa, the 13-episode show will be aired on DStv's new channel, Moja Love. The show, which has been shrouded in secrecy, is being produced by former Generations actress Palesa Madisakwane, through her production company Thabomo.

