Kings and Queens of Comedy show heads to Pretoria for the first time

The Kings and Queens of Comedy show will, for the first time ever, be held at the new and coveted Sun Arena Time Square in Menlyn.

The show which is going strong six years in will feature their biggest line up to date with over 10 comedians involved in the show this year.

SowetanLIVE spoke to Osman Osman, MD of BluBlood, which handles the showcase, on what the audience can expect. Speaking briefly about the lineup, which he calls the rainbow nation of comedy, Osman said:

"With the kings and queens of comedy we sort of became diversified in terms of choosing our line up. We had comedians of all races speaking vernacular, Afrikaans and English all on the same line-up. You know we always pride ourselves in saying that's it's the rainbow nation of comedy. Obviously, this being the sixth year that the Kings and Queens of Comedy show has been around, we decided to go big," Osman said.

And diverse it is, with comedians like, Alan Committie, Casper de Vries, Donovan Goliath, Gilli Apter, Hannes Brummer, Jason Goliath, Joey Rasdien, Khanyisa Bunu, Krijay Govender, Leeanda Reddy, Marc Lottering, Melt Sieberhagen, Shimmy Isaacs and Sifiso Nene, to take to the stage.