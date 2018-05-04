Entertainment

New breakfast show to replace e.tv’s Sunrise

By Patience Bambalele - 04 May 2018 - 15:53
Jason Goliath, Tumelo Mothotoane, Ade’ van Heerden, Michaella Russell and Tino Chinyadi
Jason Goliath, Tumelo Mothotoane, Ade’ van Heerden, Michaella Russell and Tino Chinyadi
Image: Supplied

A new breakfast show that replaces Sunrise is set to premier this Monday on e.tv.

The Morning Show takes over from the breakfast show that was presented by Penny Lebyane, Mark Hashkins and Faith Mangope.

It will feature new hosts Jason Goliath, Tumelo Mothotoane, Michaella Russel and Tino Chinyadi.

Meanwhile Lebyane, who joined the show in 2014, laughed off rumours that she been fired, adding that she had chosen to leave the company.

She wrote on Twitter: “Apparently I was fired or dismissed from Sunrise. I will address that when I’m ready to do so, for now though let me just laugh cause I don’t want wrinkles on my face. I left on April 13th after burying Mama Winnie.”

e.tv managing director, Marlon Davids explained in a statement that  The Morning Show is a fresh daily live breakfast show bringing  news and views about South Africa, PAN Africa and the world at large.

He added that viewers will kick start their day with a nutritional dose of current affairs, fitness, infotainment, cooking, comedy, sports, trends and much more.

“The anchors are a mix of cultures and personalities which gives great insight into the topics at hand. We are confident our viewers will thoroughly enjoy waking up to The Morning Show."

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Karabo Mokoena’s killer gets 32 years sentence
“You are the devil in disguise”- 8 quotes from judge's sentencing of Sandile ...
X