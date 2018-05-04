New breakfast show to replace e.tv’s Sunrise
A new breakfast show that replaces Sunrise is set to premier this Monday on e.tv.
The Morning Show takes over from the breakfast show that was presented by Penny Lebyane, Mark Hashkins and Faith Mangope.
It will feature new hosts Jason Goliath, Tumelo Mothotoane, Michaella Russel and Tino Chinyadi.
Meanwhile Lebyane, who joined the show in 2014, laughed off rumours that she been fired, adding that she had chosen to leave the company.
She wrote on Twitter: “Apparently I was fired or dismissed from Sunrise. I will address that when I’m ready to do so, for now though let me just laugh cause I don’t want wrinkles on my face. I left on April 13th after burying Mama Winnie.”
e.tv managing director, Marlon Davids explained in a statement that The Morning Show is a fresh daily live breakfast show bringing news and views about South Africa, PAN Africa and the world at large.
He added that viewers will kick start their day with a nutritional dose of current affairs, fitness, infotainment, cooking, comedy, sports, trends and much more.
“The anchors are a mix of cultures and personalities which gives great insight into the topics at hand. We are confident our viewers will thoroughly enjoy waking up to The Morning Show."