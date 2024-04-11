×

READER LETTER | SA needs a leader of Mbeki's calibre

11 April 2024 - 09:15
Former president Thabo Mbeki
Image: GALLO/Fani Mahuntsi

Thabo Mbeki's leadership was extremely solid to an extent that he laid a foundation for a better SA.

Then followed a man who dismantled everything which made people believe that he was a good leader because they were given tender money willy-nilly without any job done, hence the birth of the construction mafias.

The majority of them had a lot of debts emanated from the man from Nkandla. SA now needs a leader of Mbeki's calibre, shrewd but firm and committed to move this country forward.

Anonymous

