Thabo Mbeki's leadership was extremely solid to an extent that he laid a foundation for a better SA.
Then followed a man who dismantled everything which made people believe that he was a good leader because they were given tender money willy-nilly without any job done, hence the birth of the construction mafias.
The majority of them had a lot of debts emanated from the man from Nkandla. SA now needs a leader of Mbeki's calibre, shrewd but firm and committed to move this country forward.
Anonymous
READER LETTER | SA needs a leader of Mbeki's calibre
Image: GALLO/Fani Mahuntsi
