Letters

READER LETTER | Mokonyane silent since Zuma's shenanigans

11 April 2024 - 09:05
Chairperson of the ANC's subcommittee on international relations Nomvula Mokonyane says the party is committed to working with political parties that share its values and objectives in building a more equitable international order.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail

What now, dear "Mama Action" Nomvula Mokonyane? Are you still defending Jacob Zuma with your bums as you repeatedly boast that you and other ANC women, like the likes of Faith Mazibuko, will do? Why do you seem to be as quiet as a grave since the latest Zuma shenanigans against the ANC?

Where's your action? Has JZ driven into embarrassing silence the loquacious deputy secretary-general of the ANC? What has happened? Please tell us. You now resemble that garrulous DA motor mouth Manny de Freitas who was quietly discarded by good old Johnny-boy Steenhuisen for allegedly fraudulent activities against the DA.

De Freitas is now as mute as a stuffed mouse, just like you "Mama Action". Remember that you used to emit expletives against some of those who dared to point out that Zuma is really not cracked up to be what the ANC claims he is? Remember those expletives? Of course, now you can't "Mama Action" simply because the chickens have come home to roost. Enjoy the roosting chickens.

Prof Themba Sono, email 

