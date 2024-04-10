×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Political parties, leaders not to vote for on May 29

10 April 2024 - 13:28
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

With 50 days remaining before the much-anticipated national and provincial elections, it is quite funny that even atheists and self-proclaimed revolutionaries are suddenly finding themselves requesting churches to open their doors for them, to either address the congregations or ask for prayers.

If this is not a demonstration to the electorate on how manipulative some of the political parties and their leaders are, then it means that we have not learnt anything in the past 30 years of our democratic dispensation.

There are  political parties and leaders, including among the independent candidates, who the voters should  not consider voting for on May 29, and subsequent  elections in SA. We have seen over the years how lenient the requirements are for anyone to become a public representative in SA.

And it is for this reason that I would like to make an appeal to the 27.7-million eligible voters to value their votes and not vote for parties and leaders  who are likely to continue to behave like constitutional delinquents in council and legislature meetings. It is so sad that after almost 30 years of our democratic dispensation, there are  elected public representatives  who still do not understand their role as our first line of lawmakers.

It is quite evident that some of those elected public representatives who were entrusted with the lawmaking process in the past 30 years, do not value and appreciate their roles as the first line of lawmakers at local, provincial and national level in SA.

As a patriotic South African and Azapo member, my submission to the 27.7-million fellow voters is not to vote for parties and  political  leaders who continue to:

  • promote lawlessness and incite violence;
  • encourage squalor in our communities;
  • promote illegal occupation of land;
  • promote destruction of public property and infrastructure;
  • promote destruction of private properties;
  • demonstrate that they cannot be entrusted with state power at any level;
  • demonstrate that they are intolerant and lack political maturity;
  • support shutdowns that often inconvenience other citizens;
  • support disruption of council meetings, provincial legislatures and parliamentary sessions; and
  • encourage entry of illegal and undocumented foreign nationals into SA.

Lesego Sechaba Mogotsi, Gauteng

 

READER LETTER | Mbeki the soothsayer foresees doom for the country

Hardly two days before the Ides of March, another former president Thabo Mbeki, in his conversation session at Unisa, foresaw a government with ...
Opinion
1 hour ago

READER LETTER | Cyril can manage diverse factions

People often ask me what future role I see for President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the first place anyone who wants to lead our divided country now needs ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Rwandan genocide a wake-up call for inaction

As the world is joining Rwanda to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 1994 gGenocide, the UN security council, the African Union and the ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack