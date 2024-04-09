People often ask me what future role I see for President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the first place anyone who wants to lead our divided country now needs Solomon's wisdom, Job's patience and the thick skin of a big crocodile.
I have been aware of the huge challenges facing Ramaphosa from the outset, but I still placed my hope on him given his negotiating skills, his success as a farmer and businessman and the fact that he was not always playing the race card. His lack of a strong powerbase like the Zulu nation clearly hampered him from the outset and he was forced to basically take over the entire Zuma cabinet.
Unfortunately, he increasingly looks like someone who wants to please everybody instead of taking strong positions and to remove bad apples. He has already missed many opportunities. He sees unity within the ANC as a prerequisite for stability. Although true to some extent, it hinders progress.
Given the ANC's current weakened position, it cannot be expected that he will be more decisive in future. Should there be a government of national unity or coalition government after the election, I do see him as ideally equipped to manage the diverse factions. It is a role for which he is equipped. He has proven himself as someone who can keep diverse factions together.
Currently, I see no one else who could successfully fulfil that role. A government of national unity or a coalition government with the ANC as the strongest partner currently seems to be the best and most feasible road ahead.
Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Cyril can manage diverse factions
Image: Presidency/X
People often ask me what future role I see for President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the first place anyone who wants to lead our divided country now needs Solomon's wisdom, Job's patience and the thick skin of a big crocodile.
I have been aware of the huge challenges facing Ramaphosa from the outset, but I still placed my hope on him given his negotiating skills, his success as a farmer and businessman and the fact that he was not always playing the race card. His lack of a strong powerbase like the Zulu nation clearly hampered him from the outset and he was forced to basically take over the entire Zuma cabinet.
Unfortunately, he increasingly looks like someone who wants to please everybody instead of taking strong positions and to remove bad apples. He has already missed many opportunities. He sees unity within the ANC as a prerequisite for stability. Although true to some extent, it hinders progress.
Given the ANC's current weakened position, it cannot be expected that he will be more decisive in future. Should there be a government of national unity or coalition government after the election, I do see him as ideally equipped to manage the diverse factions. It is a role for which he is equipped. He has proven himself as someone who can keep diverse factions together.
Currently, I see no one else who could successfully fulfil that role. A government of national unity or a coalition government with the ANC as the strongest partner currently seems to be the best and most feasible road ahead.
Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Pan African Congress remains resolute on land issue
READER LETTER | Zambia's presidentan inspiration for Africa
READER LETTER | Build new clinic to ease traffic at South Rand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos