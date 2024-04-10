Chinua Achebe in Things Fall Apart wrote "when the moon is shining, the cripple becomes hungry for a walk". With current political uncertainty in SA, everyone is poaching to be a saviour.
Even former president Jacob Zuma is hungrier than before to lead the country again, despite having been convicted for a criminal case.
Hardly two days before the Ides of March, another former president Thabo Mbeki, in his conversation session at Unisa, foresaw a government with lesser power and NGOs dedicating terms. According to him, SA is heading to a cliff, and he boldly predicted that the May 29 election won't bring forth charges.
In the elderly statesman's imagination, the country needs something different to reclaim its lost glory. What an opportunity lost by Mbeki, to set the record straight. Instead of cutting to the chase, the latter day soothsayer plays with the emotions of his audience which had descended on the prestigious university to drink from the oasis of wisdom.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Mbeki the soothsayer foresees doom for the country
