SOWETAN | Ekurhuleni deserves better

Ekurhuleni residents are coming to terms with how poorly their interests are being served by those they elected to govern their municipality.
Chaos has become the defining character of the elected representatives in the council since the coalition governments took over in 2021. The bickering between coalition partners in the metro has seen the ousting of several mayors; and in the latest drama, if the municipality does not elect a new mayor within five days, it risks being placed under administration.
Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance Mzi Khumalo issued the warning after the ousting of Sivuyile Ngodwana more than a week ago. A meeting scheduled to elect Ngodwana’s replacement was cancelled, leaving the metro without political leadership after the dissolution of the executive to oversee its affairs.
The municipality has been serving more political theatre of late than its record of good governance and service delivery to the people it is meant to serve.
Last month, the auditor-general issued an unqualified audit opinion to the metro, which marked the first regression in its financial performance in over three years. National Treasury raised another concern with a letter written to the metro in February warning about its inability to spend its capital infrastructure grants.
All these happened while service delivery in some communities in the metro appears to have taken a knock, with provision of housing, water and refuse removal being among the problems.
Last month, scores of residents marched to the council chambers to decry what they said was deteriorating service delivery in the metro. The protest underscored the problems faced by communities on a daily basis while those they have elected with the hope of bringing about change bicker among themselves and show disdain to their plight.
That the latest chaotic state has left the metro without political leadership is yet another blow for the people of Ekurhuleni and helps no one.
The standoff between political parties over self-interest of who must become the next mayor undermines the democratic process and the ability of elected officials to carry out the public’s mandate.
We urge all representatives in Ekurhuleni to put the interest of the people before their own and ensure stability and good governance returns to the council.
SOWETAN | Ekurhuleni deserves better
Image: Freddy Mavunda
