The SA government is a government that is pilotless. It’s just floating, ready to fall. Nothing is run with the best possible plans on empowerment and growth. Everything is falling apart.
The government is in parliament through the votes of the people. They did not put themselves there. They have to put the ideals and wishes of the voters first, not the party’s.
The party is not the country. The country is the people who live and work and serve through the economy. The constitution might look democratic but the governing of SA is not.
It is governed in secret corners and rooms of a political party, not by the people. Total democracy must be instilled by the judiciary with immediate effect. The judiciary cannot fold their arms and be controlled by politicians.
People vote for people to get into government to enrich themselves. And judges swear them in with an oath of office. Who is fooling who? Who are the beholders of the constitution?
Is it the politicians or the judges? We still have to see SA judges holding politicians to keep their oath of office or face a jail term for dereliction of duties. SA has a farce of a parliament.
This is not democracy. There is nothing wrong with the constitution. It’s the people who are using the gaps to their own agenda and advantage. We need the judiciary to be awaken, to do their job on safeguarding the constitution.
Themba Brown, Soweto
READER LETTER | Judiciary should guard constitution
Image: Thulani Mbele
Themba Brown, Soweto
