Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is another cunning fox holding high office. She has shamed her oath of office by allegedly demanding and accepting sizeable cash payouts in return for “favours”.
The whistleblower has not held back, fingering and exposing this shameless pseudopolitician. Cash in bags and who knows what other bribes were allegedly made to quench the gluttony of this previously disadvantaged individual.
Mapisa-Nqakula and her ilk have proven that morality does not exist within her political circle. They are shameless and devoid of conscience. They continue to plunder this country.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield Benoni
READER LETTER | Mapisa-Nqakula proof morality lacks in ANC
Image: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEAAN VIVIER.
