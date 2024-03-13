×

Letters

READER LETTER | Re-evaluation of objectives can save SA from ruin

13 March 2024 - 13:58
One would have hoped that South Africans have learnt a lot from the woeful performance of the democratic government over the period of 30 years and would know that the running of this country has been exclusively based on the policies of the ANC.

The ANC has always been reluctant to involve the private sector in the business of running important entities like SOEs, with dire consequences. Where everything has collapsed and now to rescue the situation, the possibility of turning to the private sector is being considered.

Hopefully, it is not too late. 

Trade unions and other radical political parties need to grow up and face the reality of our situation. If all these ambitious decolonisation goals could not be achieved in the past 30 years, ending instead in the total destruction of everything the government of the people inherited from the much-hated colonisers, the least we can do to save this country from total ruin is to re-evaluate our objectives and do what is best for the survival of the nation. Let wisdom prevail. Right now, we are in desperate need of a country that works.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

