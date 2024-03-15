In parts of Randburg, it was revealed this week that the result of their ongoing suffering was because a valve meant to be left in an open position to supply the area had been left closed. The statement is not only outrageous but points to high levels of incompetence from those tasked with responsibility for our water supply.
On Wednesday, Joburg Water said while systems affected by Eikenhof pump station have recovered, two of its systems experienced setbacks with poor incoming water supply. The result was a decline in water levels at reservoirs, affecting a lot of suburbs in the city. No further clarity was given.
In all this mess the absence of the city’s leadership has been conspicuous.
Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was reported to have called an urgent meeting with councillors in affected areas only after more than 10 days of the unfolding crisis. During this period of uncertainty and poor communication, businesses reliant on water for operations have suffered great losses while the metro’s residents suffer indignity.
What residents of the city need now is to be assured of the certainty of their water supply. But this can only happen if the city comes clean on what the real cause of this ongoing problem is.
SOWETAN | City needs to come clean on water
Image: iStock
The water shortages affecting some parts of the City of Johannesburg are a cause for great concern and pose a danger to the health of those living in this concrete urban sprawl.
But even more worrying is how the situation has been allowed to get worse with every day passing without a clear explanation to those affected on what the problem is. The initial reason given at the beginning of the crisis was that lightning had struck the Eikenhof pump stations, which supply large parts of the city. Repair work on the damaged pump stations would take a few days, residents were told, and as a result reservoirs supplying them would run low with little to no water coming out of taps.
The authorities further said that refilling reservoirs after repairs would take some time and therefore provided some water tankers to communities to mitigate the effects of this water supply problem.
Since then, the goal posts have kept shifting, with some residents who went more than 12 days without water receiving mixed messages as to the cause of their prolonged suffering.
