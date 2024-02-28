×

Letters

READER LETTER | Hold lotteries to help Eskom raise money

28 February 2024 - 11:00
Eskom's smart meter.
Image: Supplied

Eskom needs money to pay its debts, to fix equipment and to build more power units. Lotteries could be held to raise money to help Eskom. Have a lottery, say, every two months with the profits going to Eskom.

Having the occasional successful lottery in favour of Eskom would mean that the power utility could get more money without high increases in the price of electricity or incurring more debt. Perhaps one such lottery should be held as a test. If it is successful and raises a good sum of money for Eskom, the authorities could consider holding more such lotteries.

JM Thomson, email

