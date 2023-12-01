Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is great liar, he is not going to fix Eskom. When he was the mayor of the City of Tshwane in 2016 and said Soshanguve residents would pay a once off payment of R240 for the willy bin while we were paying R45.00 per month.
After four months we called him to a meeting, which he never attended. We are still sitting with the same problem and residents are paying more than R400 now. Not for the poor South Africans. – Buta, Soshanguve
READER LETTER | Ramokgopa is not pro-poor
Image: Freddy Mavunda
