×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Ramokgopa is not pro-poor

01 December 2023 - 08:29
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is great liar, he is not going to fix Eskom. When he was the mayor of the City of Tshwane in 2016 and said Soshanguve residents would pay a once off payment of R240 for the willy bin while we were paying R45.00 per month.

After four months we called him to a meeting, which he never attended. We are still sitting with the same problem and residents are paying more than R400 now. Not for the poor South Africans. – Buta, Soshanguve

New power units to come online soon to lessen load-shedding intensity, says Ramokgopa

There has been improvement in the replenishment of emergency reserves and return to service of a number of generating units on Friday and Saturday ...
News
5 days ago

Load-shedding intensified hours after Ramokgopa applauds Eskom

Hours after electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa applauded employees at Lethabo power station for "good work", the power utility implemented ...
News
1 week ago

SA’s power fix needs grid access and capacity to converge, says Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told parliament that the Presidency, the National Treasury, and the department of public enterprises ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct