LUNGA MKHWANAZI | Innovation, professionals needed to end energy crisis

At almost the same time, electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa declared in the Sunday Times that as part of SA’s Energy Action Plan, private generation has increased to more than 100 projects representing 10,000MW of new capacity” and “... total rooftop solar capacity has increased to more than 4,000MW”.
According to data compiled by UCT energy expert Professor Anton Eberhard, installed capacity in rooftop solar grew by nearly 350% between March 2022 and June 2023. Correspondingly, the value of solar panel imports hit a record R8,4bn in the second quarter of 2023, more than double the first quarter.
When I began my career as an auditor, my dream was to work for one of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) or municipalities. I considered it a form of “country duty”, in much the same way as doctors perform community service. My dream remains relevant today.
However, after almost a decade of state capture, these entities need to be reformed. Our SOEs and municipalities have the potential to attract the brightest minds, but the environment needs to be attractive for young professionals. This will go a long way in boosting leadership and management capabilities in the public sector.
Image: BLOOMBERG
Alongside the threat of higher stages of load shedding, there have been some developments that will provide a silver lining to the dark cloud that is SA’s energy crisis.
In addition to the Treasury’s much-awaited Energy Bounce-Back Loan Guarantee Scheme that is targeting 1,000MW in additional private generation capacity over a 12-month period, the inaugural Africa Climate Summit that took place in Nairobi last year seemed to usher in a renewed continental commitment to energy independence and decarbonisation.
Opening the summit, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres noted that “Africa is home to 60% of the world’s best solar resources, but only 2% of global investments in renewable energy over the last two decades. Now is the time to bring together African countries with developed countries, financial institutions and technology companies to create a true African Renewable Energy Alliance”.
The summit ended with a figure of $23bn (R437bn) in investment touted for “green growth " across Africa.
This is a space for innovation and entrepreneurial dynamism. As Jon Foster-Pedley, dean and director of Henley Business SA, wrote in Business Day, Africa urgently needs a new generation of activist leaders and innovators who are able to organise their activities and reposition business away from just producing profits to finding profitable solutions to the challenges of the world.
There is no doubt renewable energy space is likely to be good for business and society. It can also empower businesses. For example, there is a project under way to develop affordable, portable power solutions for small-scale installations such as spaza shops.
Imagine when Eskom next switches the lights off, the salon on the corner, the auntie selling biltong and the car wash do not have a close shop but can instead keep on contributing to economic growth.
Then imagine this scaled up so that nobody is left in the dark.
Now that’s what I call power to the people.
