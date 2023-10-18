×

READER LETTER | Solution needed on Tshwane strike

18 October 2023 - 09:32
Samwu striking workers.
Image: Antonio Muchave

May I humbly ask whether the contractual obligation falls out when the other party is unable to perform?

The City of Tshwane has a contractual obligation to increase the wages of its employees, but financial constraints disabled Tshwane to honour that contractual obligation.

The two parties – that is the Tshwane metropolitan municipality and its employees – must come together to find a solution. The solution could be that the employees will be given an increase when Tshwane is in a healthy financial position, and that no time-frame is attached to the reviewed agreement.

The increase could be back dated tothe date when the reviewed contract was entered into. Tshwane cannot afford to deliver services through expensive consultants indefinitely.

The dismissed workers and those still on strike cannot afford to remain indefinitely without an income, thus creating a sour relationship with the City of Tshwane. Let there be a win-win situation for both parties.

Tshwane is the administrative capital of SA, hence every one visiting SA expects to find it clean and attractive. It should not take a long time for Tshwane to have financial recovery in the hands of the current, capable, committed and ethical leadership.

Alfred Khudu Bantseke, Ga Rankuwa , Tshwane

