×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Parents are not entirely to blame for kids' ill-discipline

17 October 2023 - 07:56
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

I was almost agreeing with MK Tshehla, (Sowetan, October 10) until he shifted the blame to parents, meaning he’s not on par with new developments in families where the government is taking over our kids, telling us how to raise them, what we must feed them and same kids being told more of their rights even at schools and nothing about their responsibilities.

Ask a six-year-old and he/she will tell you about their rights than what is expected of them, not what are their future plan or path. So yeah, the government, or so it looks, has invaded our homes. Even simple things that used to be discussed and resolved by group of men, kings, etc. are now taken over.

Koos Machacha, Emalahleni

READER LETTER | Mbeki ‘not embarrassed’ to defend ANC

Former president Thabo Mbeki, in his inimitable, laid back style, stares into the TV camera, stating, without any embarrassment that the ANC has ...
Opinion
20 hours ago

READER LETTER | Middle East conflict driving the planet into polarised politics

The escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel is polarising international relations to an extreme degree, leading to political sensationalism. In ...
Opinion
20 hours ago

READER LETTER | Cool heads needed in Middle East

One should not be surprised at what is happening in the Middle East. The writing has been on the wall for a long time. History taught us that ...
Opinion
21 hours ago

READER LETTER | Gallant Malaika Mahlatsi speaks truth to power

Very well stated, Malaika Mahlatsi. You are largely an exception among your colleagues in the South African media service who are tongue-tied and ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...