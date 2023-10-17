I was almost agreeing with MK Tshehla, (Sowetan, October 10) until he shifted the blame to parents, meaning he’s not on par with new developments in families where the government is taking over our kids, telling us how to raise them, what we must feed them and same kids being told more of their rights even at schools and nothing about their responsibilities.
Ask a six-year-old and he/she will tell you about their rights than what is expected of them, not what are their future plan or path. So yeah, the government, or so it looks, has invaded our homes. Even simple things that used to be discussed and resolved by group of men, kings, etc. are now taken over.
Koos Machacha, Emalahleni
READER LETTER | Parents are not entirely to blame for kids' ill-discipline
Image: 123RF
