READER LETTER | Acting COO poses a reputational risk for SA Tourism

I received an email from a group of South African Tourism (SAT) employees where they raised concerns “about abuse of power” and the continued harassment, bullying and rudeness from the SAT acting chief operations officer Nomasanto Ndlovu.
The email claims that Ndlovu is “unavailable to deal with operations”, is “completely incompetent even as a COO” and “does not have the integrity and capacity to lead SAT”.
The email claims that “important documents are not reviewed on time or delayed and signed late”, that “her main priority is social engagements and travel” and that she has caused “capacity problems in human capital”.
This email is yet another example of how it appears that Ndlovu is not the correct person to serve as COO, particularly in the light of allegations made in a 2017 KPMG report into the Dinokeng festival investigation when Ndlovu was group head of communication, marketing and events for Tshwane at the time.
It has been over a month now since I wrote to the minister, providing her a copy of the KPMG report which proposed that the City of Tshwane should consider action against Ndlovu. Although the Dinokeng festival matter is a separate process, the KPMG report should have at least triggered questions into a top official such as the SAT COO. The recent removal of SAT CEO responsibilities from Ndlovu is just not good enough.
Statements by the minister of tourism, Patricia de Lille, that they are investigating allegations of corruption presented by whistle-blowers against Ndlovu, is simply not turning into real action.
It appears that this is nothing more than mere rhetoric as despite unambiguous information freely available, the allegations against her have seemingly not been addressed. Ndlovu now appears to be a reputational risk for SAT and tourism, yet appears to be “protected” by the minister and the SAT board.
Watch this space and more drama unfolds while the minister and the SAT board does nothing.
Manny de Freitas, DA MP and shadow minister of tourism
READER LETTER | Acting COO poses a reputational risk for SA Tourism
Image: Eugene Coetzee
