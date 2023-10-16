READER LETTER | Mbeki ‘not embarrassed’ to defend ANC

Former president Thabo Mbeki, in his inimitable, laid back style, stares into the TV camera, stating, without any embarrassment that the ANC has not let down SA. He has clearly forgotten that the rot set in during his insipid tenure as president allowing his inner circle and appointed cadres to run amok within the hallowed walls of the Union Buildings, Luthuli House and all governmental structures, opening up the portal of self enrichment among the ANC gluttons, that were waiting to be unleashed on unsuspecting South Africans as most of us were anxiously waiting for Mandela’s new dawn of honesty and prosperity.
The ANC have eroded Mandela’s dream, and turned it into a toxic hallucination. No Mr President, I can understand you stepping forward to save this has-been political party but sadly as a collective they are no longer fit for purpose.
Perhaps you should revisit your great and inspirational speech “I am an African”and rewrite some of the paragraphs to inspire the people of this country who are miserable, unemployed, without hope with just a bleak future.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
