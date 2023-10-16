×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Mbeki ‘not embarrassed’ to defend ANC

16 October 2023 - 11:30
Former president Thabo Mbeki has come out strongly against the lack of action on the ANC's renewal project.
Former president Thabo Mbeki has come out strongly against the lack of action on the ANC's renewal project.
Image: Masi Losi

Former president Thabo Mbeki, in his inimitable, laid back style, stares into the TV camera, stating, without any embarrassment that the ANC has not let down SA. He has clearly forgotten that the rot set in during his insipid tenure as president allowing his inner circle and appointed cadres to run amok within the hallowed walls of the Union Buildings, Luthuli House and all governmental structures, opening up the portal of self enrichment among the ANC gluttons, that were waiting to be unleashed on unsuspecting South Africans as most of us were anxiously waiting for Mandela’s new dawn of honesty and prosperity.

The ANC have eroded Mandela’s dream, and turned it into a toxic hallucination. No Mr President, I can understand you stepping forward to save this has-been political party but sadly as a collective they are no longer fit for purpose.

Perhaps you should revisit your great and inspirational speech “I am an African”and rewrite some of the paragraphs to inspire the people of this country who are miserable, unemployed, without hope with just a bleak future.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni 

'Nothing has happened to renew the ANC', Mbeki laments Ramaphosa's NEC

Former president Thabo Mbeki again launched a blistering attack on the ANC, saying its renewal project has been all talk and no action.
News
3 days ago

Parly awaits bill on quotas for hiring foreigners

As the ANC in Gauteng rallies for quotas on hiring of foreign nationals, the portfolio committee on labour says it is yet to consider a draft bill ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...