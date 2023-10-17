×

ANC totally captured by corruption

17 October 2023 - 08:05
The ANC flag. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The movement of John Langalibalele Dube, Chief Albert Luthuli and former president Nelson Mandela is facing worst crisis in its 111 years history. The enemy is inside and it runs through the branches, the regions, the provinces and at national level.

This enemy is corruption and there is no structure of the ANC that has not been infected with this virus. It has devoured ANC branches to the bone marrow. The ANC is now a patient in ICU. 

It needs the best doctors on board and these doctors are the citizens of SA, the electorate, but under a reformed electoral law. The election of unsuitable “leaders” within itself has also led to this crisis. The previous NEC failed dismally to defend and protect the ANC, they were only interested in defending and protecting Msholozi.

So, to expect the current leaders to revive the ANC is like expecting an ICU patient to treat himself/herself. It is time for the ANC to reform the electoral laws in the country and to extend democracy to the people.

There is no local democracy in the ANC. The branches are owned by business barons and their effectiveness has been undermined. They are used more like a Trojan horse as an entry point to leadership positions within the ANC and through that to capturing the state.

The electoral law has led to SA being governed by a kleptocracy, not democracy. A new electoral law is the only way in which “the people shall govern” within the ANC, as well as in the country as a whole.

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City

