READER LETTER | Spiritual leaders concerned about decline in morality

18 October 2023 - 08:41
Last week, religious leaders converged at the Birchwood Hotel, in Boksburg, to seek solutions on the challenges confronting SA. Former president Thabo Mbeki was also invited to the conference.

It is encouraging to see religious leaders coming together to talk about the country’s problems. This shows that the church is concerned about the decline of morality, social erosion and corruption in our beautiful country.

During the apartheid era, the church played a pivotal role in bringing down the evil system. It confronted the regime head on and stood up for the truth.

However, most churches have lost credibility. Mushrooming priests are doing bad things, including swindling unsuspecting Christians.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City

