I am so confused; I am beginning to wonder if I understand what the National Health Insurance is about.
I just came across an article on the internet published by the Daily Dispatch, reporting that a “world class NHI clinic” built at a cost of R58m at the heart of Lusikisiki, was recently opened by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
I was under the impression that all primary healthcare facilities render service free of charge. I am shocked by my lack of knowledge. Please enlighten me on this matter.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Enlighten me on NHI
