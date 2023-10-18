×

Letters

READER LETTER | Enlighten me on NHI

18 October 2023 - 09:00
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

I am so confused; I am beginning to wonder if I understand what the National Health Insurance is about.

I just came across an article on the internet published by the Daily Dispatch, reporting that a “world class NHI clinic” built at a cost of R58m at the heart of Lusikisiki, was recently opened by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

I was under the impression that all primary healthcare facilities render service free of charge.  I am shocked by my lack of knowledge. Please enlighten me on this matter.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

