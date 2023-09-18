×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | We'll be better off paying ANC government to stay home

18 September 2023 - 12:39
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The recent announcement by cabineT that this stage 6 load shedding is a sort of blessing in disguise shows just how out of touch this ANC kleptocracy has become.

They live in a cocoon of self-indulgence and see nothing of this country from the confines of their governmental compounds and blackened windows of their luxury cars as they move about.

This country is in dire straits and the only things that work are firmly in the hands of we the people: there is nothing working which is under ANC governmental control. SA would be far better off if we just paid the government to stay at home… on reduced pension, and allowed real South Africans to run the show. 

Dr Peter C Baker, Johannesburg

READER LETTER | Citizens should demand accountability and take action

It is an absolute disgrace that our government officials continuously fail to take responsibility for their actions.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Minister's apartheid scapegoating embarrassing

It is embarrassing and disappointingfor the ANC to be unashamedly still hiding behind the legacy of apartheid for all its failures that have made the ...
Opinion
22 hours ago

READER LETTER | Biden no longer has what it takes to win US election

I no longer put my money on Biden winning the next elections, mainly due to his age and obvious weakening health.
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
The Suit Concer-tized Orchestra Rehearsal