The recent announcement by cabineT that this stage 6 load shedding is a sort of blessing in disguise shows just how out of touch this ANC kleptocracy has become.
They live in a cocoon of self-indulgence and see nothing of this country from the confines of their governmental compounds and blackened windows of their luxury cars as they move about.
This country is in dire straits and the only things that work are firmly in the hands of we the people: there is nothing working which is under ANC governmental control. SA would be far better off if we just paid the government to stay at home… on reduced pension, and allowed real South Africans to run the show.
Dr Peter C Baker, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | We'll be better off paying ANC government to stay home
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The recent announcement by cabineT that this stage 6 load shedding is a sort of blessing in disguise shows just how out of touch this ANC kleptocracy has become.
They live in a cocoon of self-indulgence and see nothing of this country from the confines of their governmental compounds and blackened windows of their luxury cars as they move about.
This country is in dire straits and the only things that work are firmly in the hands of we the people: there is nothing working which is under ANC governmental control. SA would be far better off if we just paid the government to stay at home… on reduced pension, and allowed real South Africans to run the show.
Dr Peter C Baker, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Citizens should demand accountability and take action
READER LETTER | Minister's apartheid scapegoating embarrassing
READER LETTER | Biden no longer has what it takes to win US election
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos