I am filled with immense anger and frustration about the recent Sassa payment debacle that has taken place in SA. It is an absolute disgrace that our government officials continuously fail to take responsibility for their actions.
It was announced last week that technical issues with Postbank caused delays in the payment of grants. We were told that this would be resolved within a day, yet here we stand almost a week later with many of these grant beneficiaries still without the funds.
These grants are a lifeline for many people and the fact that they have been denied to them because of incompetent government officials is unacceptable. It is disheartening to see this lack of accountability from our leaders when it comes to the oversight of government departments.
Their mistakes are causing severe hardships for those who rely on these services. We need to hold our leaders accountable for their errors and demand they take responsibility. To this day, not a single minister has been made to account for the crises we are currently facing in our country.
President Ramaphosa's failure to act is failing South Africans. As citizens, it is our duty to demand accountability and take action if necessary. Every South African must demand the removal of social developmentminister Lindiwe Zulu immediately.
If Ramaphosa fails to act then we must demand his removal too. Our leaders treat us the way they do because they know we accept their failures and excuses . Enough is enough.
Visvin Reddy , African Democratic Change President
READER LETTER | Citizens should demand accountability and take action
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
