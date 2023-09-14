The decision by ANC MPs, supported by some opposition party MPs, to appoint the clueless Mkhwebane as public protector was bad for the office of the public protector, the country and its citizens.
The politicians who secured her appointment were aiming to use that office to target and discredit their political foes inside and outside the ANC government. A public protector cannot be a truly effective anti-corruption “crusader” if she/he lacks basic legal knowledge, is incompetent, acts in a dishonest manner, fails to seek proper legal advice, relying instead on the advice of charlatans and political opportunists.
Sadly, the National Assembly has only once appointed a truly fearless and independent person to the office of the public protector, and that was Thuli Madonsela.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is now constitutionally required, and without delay, to give effect to the decision by the National Assembly, when they overwhelmingly voted to remove Mkhwebane from office on the grounds of incompetence and misconduct.
He must also ignore the usual noises from former president Jacob Zuma’s stooges, the EFF, the ATM and the UDM.
Watch this space, their naked hatred for Ramaphosa is going to take them to an early grave. And this is what the Bible says about haters of note: “Fools show their annoyance at once, but the prudent overlook an insult.”
Bushy Green, Kagiso.
READER LETTER | Incompetent Mkhwebane was a mere hired gun
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
