I did put my money on Joe Biden as the only candidate capable of beating Donald Trump in the last election, and he did. That was his service to his country and the world.
As a team man he surrounded himself with a strong team and largely restored the damage caused by his predecessor to the US’s international standing. Despite that, I no longer put my money on Biden winning the next elections, mainly due to his age and obvious weakening health.
Nickey Haley of the Republicans, for one, is already well-placed to depose him, given her broad appeal across party lines. Her weakness is her Cold War attitude towards China.
The Democrats themselves boast a number of viable alternative candidates. Perhaps it is a brilliant tactic by the Democrats to leave the Republican candidates enough room to have a good go at each other and sling mud.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Biden no longer has what it takes to win US election
Image: Reuters/Leah Millis
