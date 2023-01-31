READER LETTER | No fair play in the PSL until it is run by professionals

The article by your reporter in response to Jabu Pule’s rant about Sundowns unrivalled success refers.
When Patrice Motsepe bought Sundowns he was mocked in Soweto for lacking football experience. Motsepe’s money did not bring instant success. He was attracted to foreign coaches who were abject failures. Sundowns started experiencing success when Motsepe realised that a local coach understands SA players better than foreign coaches and employed Pitso Mosimane.
Sundowns is run as a business enterprise as evidenced by a clear succession planning regarding the technical team. When Mosimane left for Al Alhly his assistants took over his role. Crucially there was a seamless transition in the coaching department and the players did not have learn a new playing style.
Fifa fair play means that all the teams in the PSL must be given a fair chance to acquire sponsorship. Swallows FC were prevented from acquiring a lucrative sponsorship from Telkom recently. This is not fair play by the two dominant Soweto giants.
Cape Town City obtained a court interdict to force the PSL to allow them to play with the logo of their new sponsors. It seems financial fair play is about Chiefs and Pirates securing their lucrative Vodacom sponsorship and selfishly preventing other teams from acquiring their own sponsors.
All teams in La Liga, Seria A, Bundisliga and England have sponsors. It’s only in SA where a team must ask for permission from the dysfunction PSL executive to obtain a sponsor. There will be no fair play in the PSL until the PSL is run by professionals. This was the finding by advocate McCaps Motimele SC. The late Trevor Phillips (first CEO of the PSL) revealed in a enlightening BBC interview that the PSL rules are skewed to favour the two Soweto giants.
Kaizer Motaung Jr is on the right track to rebuild Chiefs. He knows, as a former player, that a youthful team means a bright future, as evidenced by the undoubted success of Arteta at Arsenal.
He must be steadfast in his resolve to rebuild Chiefs from scratch and not succumb to the pressure of fans. Soccer fans are fickle, they have no knowledge of starting a new football project, they just want instant success. Liverpool, Arsenal, Man United and Man City have dominated the EPL at various times from the 1980s.
Jeffrey Mothuloe Montana
READER LETTER | No fair play in the PSL until it is run by professionals
Image: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
