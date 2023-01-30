Coach says the Brazilians compare themselves with the best teams in the world
Downs cast eye on big fish, Champs League
By Neville Khoza - 30 January 2023 - 14:20
With the CAF Champions League group stages matches set to start next month, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena hopes the Premier Soccer League (PSL) would have prepared them.
The Brazilians, who reached a 52 points mark in the DStv Premiership log standings after their 14th successive victory when they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, will start their group phase matches against Al-Hilal on February 11...
Coach says the Brazilians compare themselves with the best teams in the world
Downs cast eye on big fish, Champs League
With the CAF Champions League group stages matches set to start next month, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena hopes the Premier Soccer League (PSL) would have prepared them.
The Brazilians, who reached a 52 points mark in the DStv Premiership log standings after their 14th successive victory when they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, will start their group phase matches against Al-Hilal on February 11...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos