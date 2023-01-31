Taps run dry up due to blackouts
Residents asked to observe restrictions
Rolling blackouts and increased demand due to high temperatures has left dozens of areas in Gauteng without water.
This has forced the City of Ekurhuleni to switch off critical reservoirs daily from 10pm until 4am...
Taps run dry up due to blackouts
Residents asked to observe restrictions
Rolling blackouts and increased demand due to high temperatures has left dozens of areas in Gauteng without water.
This has forced the City of Ekurhuleni to switch off critical reservoirs daily from 10pm until 4am...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos