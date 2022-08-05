Vision is a comprehensive sense of where you are, where you are going, how you are going to get there, and what you are going to do as soon as you get there.
Vision is dreaming about the future and actualising it. It is seeing the big picture and personally painting a part of it. It is feeling challenged by the world around you, and being compelled to make a mark on it through your own ideas, personal resources and desires.
To be successful, your vision must be focused. If it's too broad, people will be discouraged; if it's non-specific, it becomes useless. A blurry vision causes people to lose the way. Your vision must be clear, concise and not distracted.
The world needs visionaries who will embark on high-risk ventures. It emanates from your attitude, which determines your altitude. You must forget the cynics and knockers because there will always be doubters and discouragers who cannot see beyond the first obstacle.
As Albert Schweitzer puts it: "The greatest tragedy of life is not that we die, but what dies inside us while still alive." Living and not knowing why you live is depressing and is a waste of time, talent and resources God blessed you with to live an abundant life.
The greatest tragedy in life is to have sight yet lack vision. It is true that poor eyes limit a man's sight, but lack of vision limits his deeds. Without vision you are just playing games with your precious life. A dynamic life is fired by a vision.
Men and women with vision have empires in their brains. Vision, as my mentor and role model Dr Myles Munroe says, is "the ability to see beyond and above the majority".
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free Sate
READER LETTER | Greatest tragedy in life is lack of vision
Image: Mark Andrews
Vision is a comprehensive sense of where you are, where you are going, how you are going to get there, and what you are going to do as soon as you get there.
Vision is dreaming about the future and actualising it. It is seeing the big picture and personally painting a part of it. It is feeling challenged by the world around you, and being compelled to make a mark on it through your own ideas, personal resources and desires.
To be successful, your vision must be focused. If it's too broad, people will be discouraged; if it's non-specific, it becomes useless. A blurry vision causes people to lose the way. Your vision must be clear, concise and not distracted.
The world needs visionaries who will embark on high-risk ventures. It emanates from your attitude, which determines your altitude. You must forget the cynics and knockers because there will always be doubters and discouragers who cannot see beyond the first obstacle.
As Albert Schweitzer puts it: "The greatest tragedy of life is not that we die, but what dies inside us while still alive." Living and not knowing why you live is depressing and is a waste of time, talent and resources God blessed you with to live an abundant life.
The greatest tragedy in life is to have sight yet lack vision. It is true that poor eyes limit a man's sight, but lack of vision limits his deeds. Without vision you are just playing games with your precious life. A dynamic life is fired by a vision.
Men and women with vision have empires in their brains. Vision, as my mentor and role model Dr Myles Munroe says, is "the ability to see beyond and above the majority".
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free Sate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos