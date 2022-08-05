Where is the Human Rights Council when women are raped by foreigners in SA? Why the deafening silence this time. It is said by people living in that area that they are terrorised by these foreigners on a daily basis and now they are living like foreigners in their own country.
I am only quoting one incident, however we know of so many incidents of criminal acts committed by so-called illegal foreigners and yet the HRC always turns a blind eye to such. Where are all these other NGOs who always condemn South Africans when they act against foreigners? What are they saying now to all the women of SA?
Why is the HRC so quiet when it is foreigners who are committing such acts against our people and yet they are very quick to condemn so-called acts of xenophobia?
Linda Styles Ntuli, Dobsonville, Soweto
READER LETTER | HRC has double standards on crime laid bare to see
Image: SAHRC
