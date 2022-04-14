Be safe on the roads Easter

As we celebrate Easter holidays, people will be travelling to their different destinations to celebrate this day. My main concern is road accidents, which claim lives of innocent passengers. The main causes of these accidents are alcohol consumption by drivers and pedestrians.

I would like to appeal to all drivers not to drink and drive as this may impair their vision, which will result in horrific accidents. Road rage should be avoided at all costs. Patience on our roads should be exercised and road rules be obeyed by all drivers and pedestrians. Driving at a high speed will put other people’s lives at high risk and I would like to urge every motorist to drive at a permitted speed limit. When the car runs at a high speed, it will be too difficult to control on a slippery road or should it get a puncture.

I would like to urge all livestock owners to put reflective belts on their animals’ necks for visibility at night. Pedestrians who walk at night near the roads should wear reflective clothes so they may not be hit by speeding vehicles.

Drivers must use bright headlights sporadically to check potholes on the road to avoid tyre punctures. Texting while driving is strictly prohibited. Drivers and passengers should buckle up before embarking on their journeys as this will minimise the magnitude of injuries if accidents do occur. At the moment we’re faced with the Covid-19 pandemic and we ought to take necessary precautions when we attend social gatherings. Our safety should come first as we go home or to different destinations to celebrate the Easter holidays with our loved ones. The golden road safety rule will remain: Arrive alive, don’t drink and drive. Enough is enough, we’ve lost so many lives on our roads.

Amos Tebeila, Mohlaletse village