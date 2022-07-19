×

Letters

Help us save iconic Bankuna High School

Institution now in ruins

By Reader Letter - 19 July 2022 - 11:00
Tito Mboweni went to Bankuna High School, the writer says.
This is a clarion call to all the Bankuna High School alumni and the greater Tzaneen community. What was once the pride of the va Nkuna tribe has turned into ruins and an eyesore.

I wonder what has become of the once mighty Bankuna High School in Nkowankowa township. It’s difficult to imagine how schooling still happens in the state of disrepair the school premises are.

The school, which counts captains of industries as its alumni ( Reuel  Khosa, Tito Mboweni, Given Mkhari et al ) can’t be allowed to disappear. This is a call for action from all concerned with the legacy of this iconic institution that gave some of us hope back in the days. “Vukulu byo hi bhe.”

Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa, Tzaneen

