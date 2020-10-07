City vibrancy and energy also play part
Go-getter designer draws fashion inspiration from her Tsonga background
Limpopo-born fashion designer Orah Banyini-Dube says that her Tsonga background laced with inspiration from the busy Johannesburg city life sparked her flamboyant touch in designs.
Unlike most fashion designers she never studied a fashion course but uses her bright imagination to sketch variant designs...
