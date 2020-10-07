Good Life

City vibrancy and energy also play part

Go-getter designer draws fashion inspiration from her Tsonga background

By Noxolo Majavu - 07 October 2020 - 12:21

Limpopo-born fashion designer Orah Banyini-Dube says that her Tsonga background laced with inspiration from the busy Johannesburg city life sparked her flamboyant touch in designs.

Unlike most fashion designers she never studied a fashion course but uses her bright imagination to sketch variant designs...

