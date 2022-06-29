×

South Africa

Simunye pupils to get new school after 27-year delay

Division within community delay action

By Bafana Nzimande - 29 June 2022 - 10:52

A Gauteng school, which has been run from ship containers since it was established in 1995, will soon move into new buildings of bricks and mortar. 

Following decades of the community squabbling over where the new proper school should be built, Sowetan has learnt that the more than 1,400 children who have been getting lessons from 51 ship containers at Simunye Secondary School in Bekkersdal, West Rand, will get a new school. This follows the Gauteng department of education's intervention in March to resolve the impasse that had split opinions in Simunye township. ..

