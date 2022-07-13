×

Letters

Ramaphosa must toughen up

By READER LETTER - 13 July 2022 - 09:35
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Something that is going to sink President Cyril Ramaphosa is indecisiveness. We have got people who are just enjoying the ride on the gravy train and do not do their job but he is afraid to get rid of them. 

Many other undesirables are mentioned in the Zondo Commission report and those are the most dangerous people as they know that their livelihoods are on the line, and with resources at their disposal they will do anything to survive including plotting against or blackmailing Ramaphosa. They would not be able to do that if he tosses them out in the cold.

So, Mr President, the constitution gives you the power to hire and fire. Stop nursing ANC factions, which in any case shows the stupidity of the adults in your party.

Koos M Machacha, email

