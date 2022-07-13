I love Zimbabwe but not its people's acceptance of the state's inefficiency
South Africans must guard against tolerating an incompetent government
With the exception of the Covid-19 pandemic period which brought with it several restrictions on movement, I have been going to Zimbabwean every year since 2013. In some years, I have gone twice.
Zimbabwe is one of my most favourite countries in the world. Having been born and raised in Soweto, I have known the realities of violence and criminality. In Zimbabwe, this socialisation is far removed from my day-to-day existence...
I love Zimbabwe but not its people's acceptance of the state's inefficiency
South Africans must guard against tolerating an incompetent government
With the exception of the Covid-19 pandemic period which brought with it several restrictions on movement, I have been going to Zimbabwean every year since 2013. In some years, I have gone twice.
Zimbabwe is one of my most favourite countries in the world. Having been born and raised in Soweto, I have known the realities of violence and criminality. In Zimbabwe, this socialisation is far removed from my day-to-day existence...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos