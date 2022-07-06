ANC to ‘review’ its cadre deployment policy

Zondo found the policy was in breach of certain sections of the constitution and the public service act as, among others, it prejudiced candidates who were not preferred by the party.

“It is clear that within the current constitutional and statutory framework it is unlawful and unconstitutional for a president of this country and any minister, deputy minister, director-general or other government official, including those in parastatals, to take into account recommendations of the ANC deployment committee or any deployment committee or any similar committee of any other political party in deciding who should be appointed to a position in the public service or in organs of state or parastatals,” Zondo said.

During his appearance at the inquiry, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa admitted people, especially at state-owned enterprises, were appointed to certain positions to advance certain agendas, and that poorly qualified people were parachuted into key positions through political patronage.

Zondo said the commission heard evidence which indicated multiple appointments were made to key positions to facilitate state capture.

“The evidence has demonstrated state capture has been facilitated by the appointment of pliant individuals to powerful positions in state entities,” Zondo said in the state capture report released last month.

“The essential danger remains that appointment processes which are conducted behind closed doors and outside the constitutionally and legally stipulated processes are open for abuse.”

According to Zondo, ANC leaders Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma and Gwede Mantashe suggested during their appearance before the commission that the deployment committee merely made recommendations for appointments and did not necessarily determine appointments.