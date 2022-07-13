×

Letters

GBV needs more attention

By READER LETTER - 13 July 2022 - 09:28
A shocking increase in child murders has been recorded by the police.
Image: 123RF/ARTITI OUBKAEW

In the columns of your newspaper, I bring to your notice that gender-based violence is not taken as seriously as it should be.

The violence against men and children in SA was mentioned as the second pandemic, and with the concerns surrounding the issue, women and children are being abused or killed daily.

As the nation, we need to come together with legal resources and find ways to deal with this issue. It is really shameful because we have to wait for social media to make trends before they can look into it.

There should be campaigns created every month that will help everyone take part and get more informed about the issue.

Lerato Modiselle, Johannesburg

Wife testifies in Bizos GBV assault case after AfriForum gets involved

Monique van Oosterhout, the estranged wife of Alexis Bizos, concluded her evidence in the assault case against him at the Johannesburg magistrate’s ...
News
6 days ago

Child, 3, dies after father 'throws him in river'

A family tragedy unfolded at the weekend with the death of a three-year-old boy, allegedly at the hands of his father, who then drowned himself.
News
1 week ago

'Boys will be boys' saying encourages violence, especially GBV

Power over another, or what sociologists, for years, have termed "dominance behaviour", is seen as the core characteristic of masculinity.
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Children aged eight and nine allegedly raped while walking home from school

Limpopo police have launched an investigation after two children aged eight and nine were allegedly raped while walking home from school.
News
4 weeks ago

