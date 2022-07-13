In the columns of your newspaper, I bring to your notice that gender-based violence is not taken as seriously as it should be.
The violence against men and children in SA was mentioned as the second pandemic, and with the concerns surrounding the issue, women and children are being abused or killed daily.
As the nation, we need to come together with legal resources and find ways to deal with this issue. It is really shameful because we have to wait for social media to make trends before they can look into it.
There should be campaigns created every month that will help everyone take part and get more informed about the issue.
Lerato Modiselle, Johannesburg
GBV needs more attention
Image: 123RF/ARTITI OUBKAEW
In the columns of your newspaper, I bring to your notice that gender-based violence is not taken as seriously as it should be.
The violence against men and children in SA was mentioned as the second pandemic, and with the concerns surrounding the issue, women and children are being abused or killed daily.
As the nation, we need to come together with legal resources and find ways to deal with this issue. It is really shameful because we have to wait for social media to make trends before they can look into it.
There should be campaigns created every month that will help everyone take part and get more informed about the issue.
Lerato Modiselle, Johannesburg
Wife testifies in Bizos GBV assault case after AfriForum gets involved
Child, 3, dies after father 'throws him in river'
'Boys will be boys' saying encourages violence, especially GBV
Children aged eight and nine allegedly raped while walking home from school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos