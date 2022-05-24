No end in sight for GBV abuse

At the weekend our nation watched in horror as an Eastern Cape woman blew the lid on how her late sister suffered the most unspeakable abuse, allegedly at the hands of her partner.



Sanga Nozintaba’s posts on social media detailed how her sister, Namhla Mtwa’s boyfriend, businessman Major Bhekizulu Mfesane, allegedly tormented her for years until she was murdered a month ago. ..