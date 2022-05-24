No end in sight for GBV abuse
At the weekend our nation watched in horror as an Eastern Cape woman blew the lid on how her late sister suffered the most unspeakable abuse, allegedly at the hands of her partner.
Sanga Nozintaba’s posts on social media detailed how her sister, Namhla Mtwa’s boyfriend, businessman Major Bhekizulu Mfesane, allegedly tormented her for years until she was murdered a month ago. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.