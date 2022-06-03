SANParks CEO sacked after disciplinary into GBV complaint

SA National Parks (SANParks) has sacked its CEO Fundisile Mketeni after a disciplinary inquiry.

The agency said its board met on Wednesday to deliberate on the outcomes of the disciplinary process, ruling and finding on the sanction, in line with the recommendation of the independent senior counsel who chaired the process. It was subsequently determined the relationship between Mketeni and SANParks would be terminated with immediate effect.

The SANParks board initiated the disciplinary process against Mketeni in July last year. The process was chaired by an independent professional and resulted in a ruling and recommended sanction delivered to the board last month.

“Notwithstanding the outcomes of the criminal proceedings against the CEO, the board decision was based on the CEO being found guilty of six of the seven charges levelled against the CEO based on his having breached the code of ethics and business conduct policy and the disciplinary policy and procedure of SANParks,” it said.

Mketeni was found not guilty of assault and sexual assault by the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga in October.