Wife testifies in Bizos GBV assault case after AfriForum gets involved

Monique van Oosterhout, the estranged wife of Alexis Bizos, concluded her evidence in the assault case against him at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

She described how the accused allegedly punched her in the face, manhandled her and threw her against a bookshelf. This led to six of her ribs being broken.

The private prosecution of Bizos is being pursued by AfriForum’s private prosecution unit on behalf of Van Oosterhout. Bizos allegedly assaulted Van Oosterhout in 2015.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) initially refused to prosecute Bizos, the son of the late human rights lawyer George Bizos.

After AfriForum’s announcement in 2018 that it had applied for a certificate issued by the NPA confirming it is declining to prosecute, it said the NPA made a surprise announcement that it would prosecute.