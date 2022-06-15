Political landscape is changing as ANC loses dominance

The stability and inclusivity in the ANC is a barometer of the stability and inclusivity in other areas in SA given the dominant position of the ANC since 1994. Liberation movements always enjoy great credibility and support for a time, but that honeymoon normally has a shelf life.

The ANC had a long honeymoon for various reasons: apartheid left deep wounds and the black majority and white anti-apartheid activists were united in one big freedom movement with a non-racial approach and a strong power-base.

With Nelson Mandela in control, there was great tolerance in our land. Although the leadership cadres were mostly black, there were also white members in leadership positions in the early days – in essence an inclusive party. The initial focus on nation building and reconciliation lost momentum over time. This process gained momentum when corruption and favours for friends increased and intolerance started building up again.