Political landscape is changing as ANC loses dominance
The stability and inclusivity in the ANC is a barometer of the stability and inclusivity in other areas in SA given the dominant position of the ANC since 1994. Liberation movements always enjoy great credibility and support for a time, but that honeymoon normally has a shelf life.
The ANC had a long honeymoon for various reasons: apartheid left deep wounds and the black majority and white anti-apartheid activists were united in one big freedom movement with a non-racial approach and a strong power-base.
With Nelson Mandela in control, there was great tolerance in our land. Although the leadership cadres were mostly black, there were also white members in leadership positions in the early days – in essence an inclusive party. The initial focus on nation building and reconciliation lost momentum over time. This process gained momentum when corruption and favours for friends increased and intolerance started building up again.
Although affirmative was necessary after 1994, it went too far in many instances and became counterproductive in the long run. Minority groups increasingly perceived that they had less opportunities and influence, not only in the ANC, but also in the sphere of job opportunities on all levels of government departments and even in the private sector.
Many withdrew into a laager mentality. Given the large majorities gained by the ANC, especially on national level, they dominated in all spheres over time. The increasing infighting and growing corruption in the ANC have a ripple effect through our society. The long knives are now also out for President Cyril Ramaphosa, the one figure that still instilled wide-spread confidence.
A re-arrangement of the political landscape has become necessary and it has been happening on local level already. Growing pains and even instability are on the horizon as the ANC is losing its dominance. It is of utmost importance that the middle-ground holds during the transition phase. That is where our strength lies.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Tshwane
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.