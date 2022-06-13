Ramaphosa hits back: ‘If I step aside it would imply I interfered with the police investigation’

“There could be a suspicion that I would interfere with the police and others. We have said we want police to investigate whatever crime, whoever it is against, without any fear or favour and on an impartial basis,” he said.

“If I were to say I am stepping aside on that account, it would basically mean I am confirming I interfere in the investigation process, which I don’t.”

Ramaphosa said his interference would be demeaning to law officials.

“It would mean they are not able to do their work on an independent basis, and it destroys their confidence because they will always fear they may not be properly following things up because so and so is involved. We need to free our agencies and expect they will act as fairly as possible,” he said.