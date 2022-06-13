Pre-trial proceedings for Zandile Gumede court case to get under way
The ANC regional chair in eThekwini, Zandile Gumede, and her co-accused are set to appear in the Durban high court on Monday.
The former mayor and her 17 co-accused are facing a barrage of corruption and fraud charges in the R320m Durban Solid Waste case.
According to the office of the chief justice, Monday marks the pre-trial proceedings, as part of preparations for the trial set down from July 18 to August 31.
A large media contingent gathered outside the court in anticipation of Gumede's arrival. However, none of Gumede's supporters were in sight.
This is a developing story.
