Young mother and daughter found murdered in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police are seeking help from the public with an investigation into the murder of a 24-year-old woman and her daughter.

The mother and two-year-old child were found dead on Monday at their home in Siyathemba informal settlement, Balfour.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said on arrival they found the unresponsive woman lying on the kitchen floor and the girl's body in a bedroom with an injury to her neck.

“Their bodies were discovered yesterday [Monday] at their house in Siyathemba informal settlement in Balfour,” said Mohlala. Both were certified dead at the scene by paramedics.

“It was further revealed that the woman's five-month-old child was allegedly taken by his father and he is unharmed,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela condemned the murder and vowed police would continue to fight the scourge of crimes against women and children. She urged the investigators to ensure there was a speedy arrest.

Police request anyone with information that could assist with the case to contact Sgt Nhlanhla Tshabalala on 082-635-7143 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE