Tributes are continuing to pour in for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ as church leaders and politicians recall how she was unafraid of controversy - taking on causes during the anti-apartheid struggle and even against the two presidents who succeeded her former husband Nelson Mandela.

The Soweto resident passed away on Monday following a "long illness"‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She was 81.

Graca Machel‚ in a statement issued in her capacity as chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital Trust‚ along with fellow chairpersons Judge Yvonne Mokgoro and Phuthuma Nhleko from the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital‚ said they celebrated Madikizela-Mandela "as one of the women who stood when no one else would".

From the 1960s‚ "until the end‚ you remained an activist and like many of us‚ a prisoner of hope‚ who believed in the realisation of the dream that is the ‘rainbow nation’. In as far as you challenged us and forced us to confront our bitter realities; we are thankful. In as far as you provided counsel to political leaders‚ making them see beyond limited party interest; we have been strengthened. In as far as you stood with those who remain marginalised even as we seek the new nationhood; you are our conscience‚" the joint statement read.

Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela’s lifelong commitment to the poor.

“At the time of the imprisonment of much of the leadership of the anti-apartheid movements on Robben Island and in exile‚ she fearlessly took on the role of being the voice of the voiceless‚” the Archbishop said. “Her feisty spirit was such that not even the cruelty of the apartheid government in banishing her to house arrest in Brandfort could break her resilience and opposition to the government of the day.